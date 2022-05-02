In/Spectre Anime Season 2 Delayed to January 2023

Series was originally slated to debut in October

The official website for the television anime of Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase 's In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface ) manga revealed on Monday that the anime's second season is delayed from October 2022 to January 2023 due to "various circumstances."

Makoto Furukawa joins the cast as Masayuki Muroi and Aoi Yūki joins the cast as Yuki-Onna. Crunchyroll will stream the series.

Keiji Gotoh ( Kiddy Grade , Endride , Sengoku Collection ) is returning to direct the second season of the anime at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Golden Kamuy , Kuroko's Basketball ) is again in charge of the series scripts. Kentarou Matsumoto ( D-Frag! , animation director for In/Spectre season 1) is the character designer and chief animation director. NAS is producing the project.

The anime's first season was a Crunchyroll co-production and part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. The series premiered in Japan in January 2020, and it aired 12 episodes. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime.