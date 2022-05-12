Exclusive: Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime's Sequel Comic Book Mini-Series Reveals Preview Pages, June 15 Release

Nancy Collins, Emid Balam launch 4-issue mini-series

Titan Comics revealed on Thursday that it will release the first issue of the comic book sequel to the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series on June 15. The company also unveiled preview pages:

Pre-orders are available now.

The comic was originally slated to debut on June 1.

Junggeun Yoon, Creees Lee, Concept Art, and Mico Suayan designed different cover art for the first issue of the mini-series.

Titan Comics describes its story:

Elle, AKA Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where replicants are still hunted and feared?

Nancy Collins ( Swamp Thing ) is writing the four-issue mini-series and Enid Balam ( Hawkeye: Kate Bishop ) is illustrating the work.

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series premiered on November 14 at 12:00 a.m. EST with two episodes on Adult Swim 's Toonami block and on Crunchyroll . Adult Swim also premiered the anime in Canada at the same time. Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to an English-dubbed version of the show outside of Asia. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim partnered with Alcon Entertainment to produce the 13-episode television anime series.

Shinji Aramaki ( Ultraman , Appleseed ) and Kenji Kamiyama ( Ultraman , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directed all the episodes at Sola Digital Arts . Both directors previously worked together on Ultraman and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 . Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo ) was a creative producer on the series.

Andrew Kosove , Broderick Johnson , Laura Lancaster , and Al-Francis Cuenca of Alcon Entertainment were executive producers on the project along with Sola Digital Arts ' Joseph Chou . Alcon executive Ben Roberts served as co-executive producer, and Production I.G 's Mitsuhisa Ishikawa was a production adviser.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara contributed music to the series, including the original opening song "Feel You Now."

Source: Email correspondence