Dr. Stone Stage Play Reveals Cast, Visual

1st stage play for manga to run in Tokyo, Kobe in July

The official website for Dr. Stone The Stage: Science World , the stage play adaptation of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga, revealed the cast and a visual for the stage play on Monday.

The cast includes:

Tsubasa Kizu as Senku

as Senku Naoya Iwaki as Taiju Oki

Mizuki Saiba as Yuzuriha Ogawa

Yume Nagatoshi as Kohaku

Shogo Tamura as Chrome

Takumi Nagatsuka as Kinro

Tsukasa Taguchi as Ginro

Yuisa Ishida and Akari Miura (double cast) as Suika

Yuta Osumi as Gen Asagiri

Yūya Uno as Tsukasa Shishio

Shun Ishida as the original character Doctaro

Chiakomi Miyamoto, ASUKA, Ayano Watanabe, and Ruri Aoyama as Science Boys & Girls

The play will run in Tokyo from July 9-18 and then in Kobe from July 21-24. The stage play is described as being "enjoyable for both kids and parents," and will include actual science experiments as part of the play.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in July. The special will be set after the second season, and will center on Ryusui. The manga will have a special new chapter around the same time the special airs.

The anime will get a third season that will premiere in 2023.