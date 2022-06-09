Live-Action Rent-A-Girlfriend Series Casts Mio Kudō as Ruka Sarashina

Stills from episode 1 also posted from July series

The official website for the live-action series of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga announced on Friday that Mio Kudō ( Kamen Rider Ghost, Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A , Mashin Sentai Kiramager, seen below) will join the cast as the character Ruka Sarashina.

The staff also posted stills from the first episode:

Naniwa Danshi idol group member Ryūsei Ōnishi (live-action Seiho Boys' High School! ) and actress Hiyori Sakurada (live-action Tokyo Ghoul , Twilight) will star as the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita and the heroine Chizuru Mizuhara, respectively.

Shiori Akita plays Mami Nanami.

The series will air on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV channel in July on Sundays at 11:55 p.m., and it will also air on TV Asahi on Saturdays at 26:30 a.m. (effectively, Sundays at 2:30 a.m.) Daisuke Yamamoto (Ossan's Love franchise ) is directing, and Kumiko Asō (Marumo no Okite) is writing the scripts.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Hapless college first-year Kazuya Kinoshita, reeling from a bad breakup, rents a few hours of friendly companionship at the aquarium with the idol-beautiful and polite Chizuru. But rock bottom might be lower than Kazuya thought! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, and to make matters worse, Chizuru is much more than the pretty face and sweet demeanor he thought he'd bargained for...

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The series received a manga anthology on August 17, 2020.

The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia. A second season will premiere in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates on July 1. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.