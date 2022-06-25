×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles stays at #1 for 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: June 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 20,964 111,849
2 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 18,789 493,046
3 NSw Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo June 9 13,002 45,175
4 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 8,649 769,571
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,456 4,682,390
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,887 2,677,377
7 NSw Overlord -Escape from Nazarick- Kadokawa June 16 5,682 5,682
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,462 3,181,291
9 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 5,043 2,560,536
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,364 4,905,190
11 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 4,310 71,482
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,116 7,268,190
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,056 981,769
14 NSw Taikō Risshiden V DX KOEI Tecmo Games May 19 3,017 31,947
15 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 2,846 190,148
16 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,468 2,261,653
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,344 2,042,308
18 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,237 2,667,384
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 2,189 4,091,353
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,090 987,164

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 6-12
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives