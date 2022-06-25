News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles stays at #1 for 2nd week
Japan's Game Ranking: June 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|20,964
|111,849
|2
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|18,789
|493,046
|3
|NSw
|Mario Strikers: Battle League
|Nintendo
|June 9
|13,002
|45,175
|4
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|8,649
|769,571
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,456
|4,682,390
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,887
|2,677,377
|7
|NSw
|Overlord -Escape from Nazarick-
|Kadokawa
|June 16
|5,682
|5,682
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,462
|3,181,291
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|5,043
|2,560,536
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,364
|4,905,190
|11
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|4,310
|71,482
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,116
|7,268,190
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,056
|981,769
|14
|NSw
|Taikō Risshiden V DX
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|May 19
|3,017
|31,947
|15
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|2,846
|190,148
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,468
|2,261,653
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,344
|2,042,308
|18
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,237
|2,667,384
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|2,189
|4,091,353
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,090
|987,164
Source: Famitsu