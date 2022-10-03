Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Anime's Video Previews 2nd Part, New Theme Songs

Raon, Sano ibuki perform theme songs for 2nd part

The official website for the television anime of Satoshi Mizukami 's Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ( Hoshi no Samidare ) manga began streaming a promotional video on Sunday for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year). The website also revealed that Raon will perform the second part's opening theme song "BE the HERO," and Sano ibuki will perform the new ending theme song "ZERO." The video previews the opening theme:

The anime's second part premeres on Friday.

The anime premiered on July 8 on MBS and TBS ' "Animeism" programming block. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Nobuaki Nakanishi ( Koihime Musō , Mahōjin Guru Guru , Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl ) is directing the anime. Original author Mizukami is credited for series composition, alongside Yūichirō Momose ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , Infinite Dendrogram , So I'm a Spider, So What? ). NAZ is animating the series with production cooperation by Jumondo . Hajime Hatakeyama (animation director for No Guns Life , Sing "Yesterday" for Me ) is the character designer, and Takatsugu Wakabayashi ( Majin Bone , PriPri Chii-chan!! ) is composing the music. Other staff members include Minoru Okochi as art director, Ryūsuke Araki as color designer, Toshikazu Kuno as director of photography, and Yuichi Imaizumi as sound director at Sonilude . Rina Koguchi is in charge of editing and Yasuyuki Konno is in charge of sound effects.

Mizukami previously indicated the anime will cover the entire manga "until the end."

Mizukami ( Spirit Circle , Planet With ) launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2005, and ended it in 2010. JManga once carried the manga, and Seven Seas Entertainment later licensed and released the manga in print in North America. Crunchyroll also published the manga digitally. Crunchyroll describes the manga's story:

Asamiya Yuuhi was an ordinary college student... until the day a lizard showed up and asked him to help save the world. The next thing he knows, he's been given a ring and special powers, plus an enemy stalking him. However, he's saved in the nick of time by the Girl Next Door, Samidare, who's planning... WHAT kinds of things?! This is an unconventional story that mixes ordinary life with the bizarre and supernatural!

The manga got a spinoff titled "Sono Ato no Hero" (The Hero Afterwards) by Ichiri Seto on September 30.