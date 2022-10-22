One Piece Odyssey Game's 7-Minute Gameplay Trailer Streamed

Video focuses on gameplay in Alabasta

Sony began streaming a seven-minute gameplay video on Saturday for the One Piece Odyssey game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The video focuses on the Alabasta area.

The game will launch on January 13, 2023, delayed from the originally planned 2022 release. The game will launch on PC via Steam on January 12.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is accepting pre-orders with the following options:

Standard Edition: This includes the base One Piece Odyssey game

game Deluxe Edition: This includes the base game, the Deluxe Pack (Two Jewelry accessories, the Sniper King traveling outfit), the Adventure Expansion Pack (One Ultra Useful Accessory Set, additional Story DLC, and 100,000 Berries), and a Pre-Order Bonus (10x Energy Apples, 10x Excite Apples, 3x Golden Jellies, 100,000 Berries, and the Traveling Outfit set)

Limited Edition Bundle (Available only thru the Bandai Namco Store): This includes the base game, an exclusive Luffy & Lim figurine (23x21x21 cm), and a Pre-Order Bonus (10x Energy Apples, 10x Excite Apples, 3x Golden Jellies, 100,000 Berries, and the Traveling Outfit set)

ILCA ( Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl ) is developing the JRPG, and Bandai Namco Entertainment is producing the game. Original manga creator Eiichiro Oda is credited for the original story and character/monster designs. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of series) is composing the music.

The One Piece manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

Source: PlayStation 's YouTube account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.