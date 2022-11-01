RWBY: Arrowfell Game's Trailer Reveals November 15 Launch

Original cast returns for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC game

WayForward announced on Monday that its, Rooster Teeth , and Arc System Works ' upcoming RWBY : Arrowfell game for the RWBY franchise will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 15 in North America and Europe. The company streamed a release date trailer:

The game features the original RWBY cast. Dale North is composing the game's score with vocals by Casey Lee Williams .

WayForward describes the game:

Occurring during the events of RWBY Volume 7, RWBY: Arrowfell is an original interactive chapter straight from RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross , Miles Luna , and Eddy Rivas . Players will take control of Team RWBY — Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long — and switch between them on the fly in solo or multiplayer action (local or online) as they use their trademark weapons and semblances to stop a mysterious new threat in this side-scrolling, 2D adventure. As players explore Atlas, Mantle, and numerous surrounding environments, they will face off against the Creatures of Grimm and other enemies straight from the show, as well as never-before-seen threats. The team also crosses paths with familiar faces including General Ironwood and the Ace Operatives, plus a fearless new group of Huntresses known as Team BRIR.

The game will feature seven minutes of "exclusively created broadcast-quality animated" cutscenes. WayForward is developing the game under the supervision of Rooster Teeth . WayForward and Arc System Works will publish the game.

Characters from the RWBY franchise previously debuted in Arc System Works ' BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle 2D crossover fighting game as free DLC characters.

The RWBY: Ice Queendom ( RWBY: Hyōsetsu Teikoku ) anime premiered in Japan on July 3 on Tokyo MX and BS11 . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japanese with English subtitles, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Source: Press release