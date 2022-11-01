News
RWBY: Arrowfell Game's Trailer Reveals November 15 Launch
posted on by Alex Mateo
WayForward announced on Monday that its, Rooster Teeth, and Arc System Works' upcoming RWBY: Arrowfell game for the RWBY franchise will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 15 in North America and Europe. The company streamed a release date trailer:
The game features the original RWBY cast. Dale North is composing the game's score with vocals by Casey Lee Williams.
WayForward describes the game:
Occurring during the events of RWBY Volume 7, RWBY: Arrowfell is an original interactive chapter straight from RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas. Players will take control of Team RWBY — Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long — and switch between them on the fly in solo or multiplayer action (local or online) as they use their trademark weapons and semblances to stop a mysterious new threat in this side-scrolling, 2D adventure.
As players explore Atlas, Mantle, and numerous surrounding environments, they will face off against the Creatures of Grimm and other enemies straight from the show, as well as never-before-seen threats. The team also crosses paths with familiar faces including General Ironwood and the Ace Operatives, plus a fearless new group of Huntresses known as Team BRIR.
The game will feature seven minutes of "exclusively created broadcast-quality animated" cutscenes. WayForward is developing the game under the supervision of Rooster Teeth. WayForward and Arc System Works will publish the game.
Characters from the RWBY franchise previously debuted in Arc System Works' BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle 2D crossover fighting game as free DLC characters.
The RWBY: Ice Queendom (RWBY: Hyōsetsu Teikoku) anime premiered in Japan on July 3 on Tokyo MX and BS11. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japanese with English subtitles, and it is also streaming an English dub.
Source: Press release