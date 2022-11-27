World Dai Star Project About Aspiring Stage Actresses Gets Spring TV Anime, Summer Game App

Bandai Visual 's Emotion label announced in a live stream on Sunday that its World Dai Star "theatrical girls" multimedia project will have a television anime premiering next spring and a game app launching next summer.





The story is set in a world after Dai Star stage performers exploded in worldwide popularity in the 20th century. 16-year-old Kokona Ōtori follows her dream of becoming a World Dai Star by auditioning for the Sirius theatrical troupe.

The cast includes:



Manaka Iwami as Kokona Ōtori, a 16-year-old second-year high school student

Sirius troupe: Ikumi Hasegawa as Shizuka, a self-assured girl with a competitive spirit

Sally Amaki as Kathrina Griebel, a 16-year-old German second-year high school student

Maria Naganawa as Yae Niizuma, a 10-year-old fifth-grader

Naomi Ōzora as Panda Yanagiba, a 13-year-old second-year junior high school student

Rico Sasaki as Chisa Sasuga, a 13-year-old second-year junior high school student

Nanako Mori as Noa Hiiragi, the 23-year-old deputy lead of Sirius

Gingaza, Tokyo's leading troupe based in Ueno:

Minami Tanaka as Ramona Wolf, a 17-year-old German third-year high school student

Gekidan Denki, a troupe established 15 years ago in Akihabara:

Reina Kondo as Mito Shiromaru, a 16-year-old second-year high school student

Eden, a troupe that the charismatic Tetra Sera founded four decades ago, but it is now a shadow of its former self after Sera's departure

Shuka Saitō as Nikako Toneri, a 15-year-old first-year high school student



Manga creator Takahiro drafted the story, and VTuber designer Mika Pikazo drafted the character design. Yū Kinome ( Idoly Pride ) is directing the anime at Lerche , and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , A Couple of Cuckoos , Idoly Pride episodes) is in charge of the series scripts. Majiro ( 22/7 , Macross Delta , Kabukibu! ) designed the characters for animation.

Takahiro and strelka launched the Hinowa ga CRUSH! ( HINOWA ga YUKU! ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in June 2017, and ended the series on June 24.

Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2017. The 15-volume manga launched in 2010 in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The prequel manga, Akame ga KILL! ZERO , launched in 2013 and ended with its 10th volume.

Takahiro and Yōhei Takemura launched the Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 11th volume on September 2. The manga is inspiring a television anime.

Pikazo is best known for designing the Virtual YouTubers Kaguya Luna and Hakos Baelz, as well as Fate/Grand Order 's Sei Shounagon. Pikazo also designed the protagonists in Nintendo 's Fire Emblem Engage game.

Images Ⓒ Sirius/Project WDS

Sources: World Dai Star's website, live stream, Comic Natalie