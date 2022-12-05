One Piece Film Red Tops Chinese Box Office, Earns Nearly US$1 Million at Korean Box Office

Film ranked 5th in Korean weekend box office

Entertainment news magazine Variety reported on Sunday that according to consultancy Artisan Gateway, the One Piece Film Red anime topped the Chinese box office over the weekend and earned RMB56 million (US$7.9 million) between Friday and Sunday, and US$10.5 million in its first four days. The film opened in China on December 1.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ranked at #2 in China last weekend, and has earned a total of US$19.4 million since opening there on November 18.

One Piece Film Red also opened in South Korea on November 30, and has sold 119,039 tickets for a cumulative total of 1.28 billion Korean won (US$991,000) over five days. The film earned 734 million Korean won (US$566,000), and ranked fifth in the Korean box office over the weekend.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #9 all-time highest-earning film in Japan. The film has now earned a cumulative total of 18,538,357,240 yen (about US$133.8 million) as of November 28.

Crunchyroll released One Piece Film Red in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The film crossed US$12,768,073 in its second week in the United States, ranking at #8 at the U.S. box office.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

