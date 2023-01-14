To Your Eternity Anime Series 2 Reveals 4 New Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga revealed four more cast members on Friday.

The new cast members include:

The anime premiered on NHK Educational on October 23. Crunchyroll is streaming the second series worldwide except in Asia, and it is also streaming an English dub.

Kiyoko Sayama ( Vampire Knight , Prétear , Amanchu! Advance ) is the new director for the anime, replacing Masahiko Murata . Drive ( ACTORS: Songs Connection , Vladlove ) is the new animation studio, replacing Brains Base . The rest of the main staff members return, including Shinzō Fujita as series script supervisor, Koji Yabuno as character designer, Ryo Kawasaki as music composer, and Takeshi Takadera as sound director.

The anime's first series premiered on NHK Educational in April 2021. The anime was originally slated to premiere in October 2020, but it was delayed to April 2021 due to the anime's production schedule being heavily affected by COVID-19. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.