Attack on Titan's Hajime Isayama Receives Angoulême's 'Special 50th Edition' Award

The 50th Angoulême International Comics Festival announced on Sunday thatmanga creatorreceived the Fauve Spécial de la 50e édition award.

In addition, Ryoichi Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) and Junji Ito ( Tomie , Gyo ) both received the Fauves d'Honneur.

Shūzō Oshimi 's Blood on the Tracks ( Chi no Wadachi ) won the Prix de la série for comic series. Hisashi Sakaguchi 's Ishi no Hana won the Prix du Patrimoine, which honors works that left their mark on history.

Masakazu Ishiguro 's Heavenly Delusion ( Tengoku-Daimaikyo ), Shun Umezawa 's The Darwin Incident ( Darwin Jihen ), Kasumi Yasuda's Fool Night , and Kazuyoshi Takeda 's Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise ( Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica ) manga are all in the official selection of the awards.

This year's Angoulême Festival ran from January 26 to January 29 in the Angoulême area of France. The festival launched in 1974 as an event celebrating comics from countries throughout the world.