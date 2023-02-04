×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 23-29

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life debuts at #1, Forspoken at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: January 23-29

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Marvelous January 26 40,759 40,759
2 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 37,265 4,776,300
3 PS5 Forspoken Square Enix January 24 29,055 29,055
4 NSw Fire Emblem Engage Nintendo January 20 28,442 173,000
5 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 14,844 3,848,543
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,138 5,128,314
7 NSw Disgaea 7 Nippon Ichi Software January 26 10,359 10,359
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,399 3,025,019
9 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 8,231 986,742
10 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 6,041 2,836,256
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 5,726 1,163,590
12 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9, 2022 5,319 264,612
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,089 5,110,744
14 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 4,999 272,221
15 PS4 Disgaea 7 Nippon Ichi Software January 26 3,568 3,568
16 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,366 7,423,119
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,196 1,079,403
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,976 3,341,478
19 NSw Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising 505 Games January 26 2,835 2,835
20 PS4 One Piece Odyssey Bandai Namco Entertainment January 12 2,769 43,129

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 16-22
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives