Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 23-29
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life debuts at #1, Forspoken at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|Marvelous
|January 26
|40,759
|40,759
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|37,265
|4,776,300
|3
|PS5
|Forspoken
|Square Enix
|January 24
|29,055
|29,055
|4
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Engage
|Nintendo
|January 20
|28,442
|173,000
|5
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|14,844
|3,848,543
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,138
|5,128,314
|7
|NSw
|Disgaea 7
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 26
|10,359
|10,359
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,399
|3,025,019
|9
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|8,231
|986,742
|10
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|6,041
|2,836,256
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|5,726
|1,163,590
|12
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9, 2022
|5,319
|264,612
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,089
|5,110,744
|14
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|4,999
|272,221
|15
|PS4
|Disgaea 7
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 26
|3,568
|3,568
|16
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,366
|7,423,119
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,196
|1,079,403
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,976
|3,341,478
|19
|NSw
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
|505 Games
|January 26
|2,835
|2,835
|20
|PS4
|One Piece Odyssey
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 12
|2,769
|43,129
Source: Famitsu