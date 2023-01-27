News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 16-22
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Fire Emblem Engage debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: January 16-22
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Engage
|Nintendo
|January 20
|144,558
|144,558
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|43,983
|4,739,035
|3
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|16,091
|3,833,699
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,857
|5,115,176
|5
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|9,220
|978,511
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,146
|3,016,620
|7
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|6,009
|1,157,864
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,942
|2,830,215
|9
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|5,468
|267,222
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,327
|5,105,655
|11
|PS4
|One Piece Odyssey
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 12
|5,237
|40,360
|12
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9, 2022
|4,729
|259,293
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,615
|7,419,753
|14
|PS5
|One Piece Odyssey
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 12
|3,565
|30,444
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,167
|1,076,207
|16
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|3,134
|144,646
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,020
|3,338,502
|18
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|2,380
|990,075
|19
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,234
|2,126,814
|20
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17
|1,999
|32,250
Source: Famitsu