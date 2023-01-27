Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 16-22

Manga ends in 22nd volume on May 17, same day as new novel

― This year's eighth issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Oh! great's manga adaptation of NisiOisin's Bakemonogatari novels will enter its final arc, and it will end in seven chapters. Kodansha will publish the 22nd and final compiled book volume on May 17. NisiOisin also announced that a new novel in the ser...