News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 16-22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Fire Emblem Engage debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 16-22

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Fire Emblem Engage Nintendo January 20 144,558 144,558
2 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 43,983 4,739,035
3 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 16,091 3,833,699
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,857 5,115,176
5 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 9,220 978,511
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,146 3,016,620
7 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 6,009 1,157,864
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,942 2,830,215
9 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 5,468 267,222
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,327 5,105,655
11 PS4 One Piece Odyssey Bandai Namco Entertainment January 12 5,237 40,360
12 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9, 2022 4,729 259,293
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,615 7,419,753
14 PS5 One Piece Odyssey Bandai Namco Entertainment January 12 3,565 30,444
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,167 1,076,207
16 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 3,134 144,646
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,020 3,338,502
18 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 2,380 990,075
19 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,234 2,126,814
20 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17 1,999 32,250

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 9-15
