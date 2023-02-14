News
Anime Films Airing on Indian TV: February 14-18
Hungama TV airs Shinchan Masala Story film
Editor's note: The titles and air times on this page will be updated as television channels make new announcements and update their schedules throughout the week.
The third-party TV guide listings app "What's On India: TV Guide App" is currently listing that the following anime films will be airing in India this week:
Tuesday, February 14
|Title
|Japanese Title
|TV Channel
|Time
|Shinchan Masala Story
|Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Eikō no Yakiniku Road
|Hungama TV
|2:30 p.m. IST
Wednesday, February 15
|Title
|Japanese Title
|TV Channel
|Time
|Pokémon: Darkai Dost Ya Dushman
|Pocket Monsters Diamond & Pearl: Dialga vs. Palkia vs. Darkrai
|Super Hungama
|9:30 p.m. IST
Friday, February 17
|Title
|Japanese Title
|TV Channel
|Time
|Shinchan Movie: Himawari Banegi Rajkumari
|Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu! Ora to Uchū no Princess
|Hungama TV
|4:30 p.m. IST
|Pokemon Movie: Soul Dew Ka Raaz: Latias And Latios
|Pocket Monsters: Mizu no Miyako no Mamori Gami - Latias to Latios
|Super Hungama
|5:00 p.m. IST
Source: "What's On India: TV Guide App" app
