News
Anime Films Airing on Indian TV: February 14-18

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Hungama TV airs Shinchan Masala Story film

Editor's note: The titles and air times on this page will be updated as television channels make new announcements and update their schedules throughout the week.

The third-party TV guide listings app "What's On India: TV Guide App" is currently listing that the following anime films will be airing in India this week: 

Tuesday, February 14

Title Japanese Title TV Channel Time
Shinchan Masala Story Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Eikō no Yakiniku Road Hungama TV 2:30 p.m. IST

Wednesday, February 15

Title Japanese Title TV Channel Time
Pokémon: Darkai Dost Ya Dushman Pocket Monsters Diamond & Pearl: Dialga vs. Palkia vs. Darkrai Super Hungama 9:30 p.m. IST

Friday, February 17

Title Japanese Title TV Channel Time
Shinchan Movie: Himawari Banegi Rajkumari Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu! Ora to Uchū no Princess Hungama TV 4:30 p.m. IST
Pokemon Movie: Soul Dew Ka Raaz: Latias And Latios Pocket Monsters: Mizu no Miyako no Mamori Gami - Latias to Latios Super Hungama 5:00 p.m. IST

Source: "What's On India: TV Guide App" app

