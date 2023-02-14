Anime Films Airing on Indian TV: February 14-18

Hungama TV airs Shinchan Masala Story film

Editor's note: The titles and air times on this page will be updated as television channels make new announcements and update their schedules throughout the week.

The third-party TV guide listings app "What's On India: TV Guide App" is currently listing that the following anime films will be airing in India this week:

Tuesday, February 14

Title Japanese Title TV Channel Time Shinchan Masala Story Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Eikō no Yakiniku Road Hungama TV 2:30 p.m. IST

Wednesday, February 15

Friday, February 17

Source: "What's On India: TV Guide App" app