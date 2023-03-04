News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: February 20-26
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|189,031
|189,031
|2
|NSw
|Octopath Traveler II
|Square Enix
|February 24
|53,995
|53,995
|3
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|Sega
|February 22
|35,897
|35,897
|4
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|Sega
|February 22
|31,439
|31,439
|5
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|23,703
|4,883,806
|6
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|21,932
|126,086
|7
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|14,858
|3,904,000
|8
|PS5
|Octopath Traveler II
|Square Enix
|February 24
|14,422
|14,422
|9
|NSw
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 24
|13,200
|13,200
|10
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,159
|5,173,365
|11
|PS4
|Octopath Traveler II
|Square Enix
|February 24
|7,269
|7,269
|12
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,197
|3,054,078
|13
|NSw
|Digimon World: Next Order International Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 22
|7,140
|7,140
|14
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,126
|1,014,229
|15
|PS5
|Wild Hearts
|EA
|February 17
|6,691
|33,596
|16
|PS5
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 22
|6,027
|6,027
|17
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|4,882
|291,649
|18
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,699
|5,131,183
|19
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,106
|1,183,440
|20
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,905
|3,354,148
Source: Famitsu