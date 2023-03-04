×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: February 20-26

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 189,031 189,031
2 NSw Octopath Traveler II Square Enix February 24 53,995 53,995
3 PS4 Like a Dragon: Ishin! Sega February 22 35,897 35,897
4 PS5 Like a Dragon: Ishin! Sega February 22 31,439 31,439
5 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 23,703 4,883,806
6 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 21,932 126,086
7 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 14,858 3,904,000
8 PS5 Octopath Traveler II Square Enix February 24 14,422 14,422
9 NSw ARK: Survival Evolved Spike Chunsoft February 24 13,200 13,200
10 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,159 5,173,365
11 PS4 Octopath Traveler II Square Enix February 24 7,269 7,269
12 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,197 3,054,078
13 NSw Digimon World: Next Order International Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment February 22 7,140 7,140
14 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,126 1,014,229
15 PS5 Wild Hearts EA February 17 6,691 33,596
16 PS5 Horizon Call of the Mountain Sony Interactive Entertainment February 22 6,027 6,027
17 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 4,882 291,649
18 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,699 5,131,183
19 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,106 1,183,440
20 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,905 3,354,148

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 13-19
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives