News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 27-March 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PS5 version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|62,581
|251,612
|2
|PS5
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 3
|30,132
|30,132
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|24,592
|4,908,398
|4
|PS4
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 3
|17,699
|17,699
|5
|NSw
|Rune Factory 3 Special
|Marvelous
|March 2
|16,627
|16,627
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|14,766
|3,918,766
|7
|NSw
|Octopath Traveler II
|Square Enix
|February 24
|14,085
|68,080
|8
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|13,449
|139,535
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,295
|5,183,660
|10
|NSw
|Metroid Prime Remastered
|Nintendo
|March 3
|7,960
|7,960
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,566
|3,060,644
|12
|NSw
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 24
|6,376
|19,576
|13
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|Sega
|February 22
|5,818
|41,715
|14
|PS5
|Wild Hearts
|EA
|February 17
|5,460
|39,056
|15
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,318
|1,019,547
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,132
|5,136,315
|17
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,679
|1,188,119
|18
|PS5
|Octopath Traveler II
|Square Enix
|February 24
|4,345
|18,767
|19
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|Sega
|February 22
|4,061
|35,500
|20
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,558
|3,357,706
Source: Famitsu