News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 27-March 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PS5 version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #4

Japan's Game Ranking: February 27-March 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 62,581 251,612
2 PS5 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Koei Tecmo Games March 3 30,132 30,132
3 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 24,592 4,908,398
4 PS4 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Koei Tecmo Games March 3 17,699 17,699
5 NSw Rune Factory 3 Special Marvelous March 2 16,627 16,627
6 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 14,766 3,918,766
7 NSw Octopath Traveler II Square Enix February 24 14,085 68,080
8 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 13,449 139,535
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,295 5,183,660
10 NSw Metroid Prime Remastered Nintendo March 3 7,960 7,960
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,566 3,060,644
12 NSw ARK: Survival Evolved Spike Chunsoft February 24 6,376 19,576
13 PS4 Like a Dragon: Ishin! Sega February 22 5,818 41,715
14 PS5 Wild Hearts EA February 17 5,460 39,056
15 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,318 1,019,547
16 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,132 5,136,315
17 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,679 1,188,119
18 PS5 Octopath Traveler II Square Enix February 24 4,345 18,767
19 PS5 Like a Dragon: Ishin! Sega February 22 4,061 35,500
20 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,558 3,357,706

Source: Famitsu

