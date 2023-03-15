'I give my virginity to Soushi Sazanami' Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Song

The official website for Sazanami Sōshi ni Junketsu o Sasagu , the anime of Aki Murakami 's Sazanami Sōshi ni Shojo o Sasagu ~Saa, Jikkuri Medemashō ka~ ( I give my virginity to Soushi Sazanami. Now, let's take our time to love her. ) manga posted the anime's promotional video on Wednesday, The video reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Virgin Moonlight." Yoshiki Nakajima , the voice actor for the main character Soushi Sazanami in the anime's on-air version, is performing the theme song as his character and also narrates the video.

© 村上晶／Suiseisha Inc

AnimeFesta

The anime will premiere the first episode on theservice in March, before streaming begins on theandservices on April 2 at 24:00 (effectively, April 3 at midnight). (The more explicit premium version is exclusive to, while the on-air version will stream for free on all services.) The anime will then run on April 2 at 25:00 (effectively, April 3 at 1:00 a.m.) on theandtelevision channels.

The anime's cast members include:

Sanae Nagi ( Everything for Demon King Evelogia ) is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Eeyo Kurosaki ( The Titan's Bride , Overflow) is writing the scripts. Katsuyuki Sato ( Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- , My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex , Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ) is designing the characters, and Sato, Seiya Misawa , Kazuya Shiroda , Binme , and Rena Nasu are serving as the chief animation directors. Hiromi Nishiyama is directing the sound at Studio Mausu .

The manga centers on a 26-year-old virgin office worker named Nagisa. She takes a trip with the aim of improving on her shyness, and has a chance meeting with a yakuza member named Sazanami. She begins a relationship with him after they stay together for one night.

Murakami launched the manga on the Comic Cmoa website in March 2021. Suiseisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and the third volume will ship on March 17.