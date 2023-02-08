'I give my virginity to Soushi Sazanami' Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, March Streaming Debut

The official website for the anime of Aki Murakami 's Sazanami Sōshi ni Shojo o Sasagu ~Saa, Jikkuri Ai Demashō ka~ ( I give my virginity to Soushi Sazanami. Now, let's take our time to love her. ) manga opened on Wednesday. The website announced the anime's main cast, main staff, modified Sazanami Sōshi ni Junketsu o Sasagu title, and March streaming premiere (before airing on television on April 2).



© 村上晶／Suiseisha Inc

The cast members for the on-air version and the more explicit premium version are:

Yoshiki Nakajima (on-air)/Dai Kuki (premium) as Soushi Sazanami

© 村上晶／Suiseisha Inc (on-air)/Dai Kuki (premium) as Soushi Sazanami Saho Shirasu (on-air)/Satomi Miura (premium) as Nagisa Amami

© 村上晶／Suiseisha Inc Daiki Hamano (on-air)/Tetsu Gabu (premium) as Tomo Hinata, Nagisa's childhood friend

© 村上晶／Suiseisha Inc Shūji Inozuki (on-air)/Mashiro-Kōta (premium) as Shibata

© 村上晶／Suiseisha Inc

The anime will premiere the first episode on the AnimeFesta service in March, before streaming begins on the YouTube and Niconico services on April 2 at 24:00 (effectively, April 3 at midnight). (The more explicit premium version is exclusive to AnimeFesta , while the on-air version will stream for free on all services.) The anime will then run on April 2 at 25:00 (effectively, April 3 at 1:00 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels.

Sanae Nagi ( Everything for Demon King Evelogia ) is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Eeyo Kurosaki ( The Titan's Bride , Overflow ) is writing the scripts. Katsuyuki Sato ( Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- , My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex , Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ) is designing the characters, and Sato, Seiya Misawa , Kazuya Fumijita, Binme , and Reina Nasu are serving as the chief animation directors. Hiromi Nishiyama is directing the sound at Studio Mausu .

The manga centers on a 26-year-old virgin office worker named Nagisa. She takes a trip with the aim of improving on her shyness, and has a chance meeting with a yakuza member named Sazanami. She begins a relationship with him after they stay together for one night.

Murakami launched the manga on the Comic Cmoa website in March 2021. Suiseisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 18, 2023, and the third volume will ship on March 18.



Sources: Sazanami Sōshi ni Junketsu o Sasagu anime's website, Comic Natalie