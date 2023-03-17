RetroCrush: Some Anime May Be Unavailable During Service Update

Titles will return at later date

Digital Media Rights'streaming service confirmed with ANN on Friday that the company is performing a major update on the service, starting with the desktop app, which involves a server migration and systems change. As a result, some titles may be currently unavailable.has stated that the missing titles will return to the app following the finished migration and update, although there is no confirmed return date yet.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more." The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan." RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, Happinet, and Right Stuf among others.

Cinedigm acquired Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush , AsianCrush , and Midnight Pulp streaming services, in January 2022.

