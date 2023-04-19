Shinya Komi Launches New Sora o Matotte Manga on May 2

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shinya Komi will launch a new manga titled Sora o Matotte (To Drape Over the Sky) in the magazine's next issue on May 2. The manga will have a color opening page.

© Shinya Komi, Shueisha

The magazine teases the manga with the taglines "Draw the energy that will lose to nothing!" and "Draw the best nudes in the world! A flesh-toned youth drama about portraying beautiful stylistic effects!"

Komi launched the EX-ARM manga with HiRock 's story in Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended in June 2019.

The main manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as a Crunchyroll Original series.

Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code , a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2020. The manga ended in November 2020 with one volume.

Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine in August 2019, and ended it in February 2021 with two volumes.