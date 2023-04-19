News
Shinya Komi Launches New Sora o Matotte Manga on May 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 10th issue of Shueisha's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shinya Komi will launch a new manga titled Sora o Matotte (To Drape Over the Sky) in the magazine's next issue on May 2. The manga will have a color opening page.
The magazine teases the manga with the taglines "Draw the energy that will lose to nothing!" and "Draw the best nudes in the world! A flesh-toned youth drama about portraying beautiful stylistic effects!"
Komi launched the EX-ARM manga with HiRock's story in Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended in June 2019.
The main manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as a Crunchyroll Original series.
Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code, a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2020. The manga ended in November 2020 with one volume.
Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha's Grand Jump Mucha magazine in August 2019, and ended it in February 2021 with two volumes.
