Caressing My Hibernating Bear Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

announced the Englishcast for the anime adaptation of'smangaor literally, The Forest Bear, Hibernating) on Sunday.

The cast includes:

The company will release the anime with the name Caressing My Hibernating Bear . The company will produce the English dub in partnership with Japanese company WWWave Corporation .

Kevin Frane is directing the English dub . Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of audio engineering/mixing. P.M. Seymour is the assistant director will be P.M. Seymour . K. Cornell Kellum is serving as executive producer. Reece Bridger is handling the talent sourcing from No Studio In Particular .

The "healing animal-eared boys-love anime" premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in July 2022. As in previous AnimeFesta (formerly ComicFesta Anime and Anime Zone ) projects, the anime had both an on-air version and a premium version (with exclusive explicit scenes on the online AnimeFesta service). AnimeFesta premiered the anime in June 2022, before the television airing.

The manga centers on a bear named Nowa who lives in the forest. Nowa found a puppy named Airi a few years ago, and is now raising him. When Nowa goes into hibernation for the winter, Airi is still but a pup. But when Nowa wakes up from his hibernation, he finds Airi has grown into an adult dog.

The one-volume manga shipped in Japan in July 2021, and a limited edition bundled a drama CD. The Coolmic website (viewable only on mobile browsers) is publishing the manga in English digitally under the title Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear .

Source: Press release