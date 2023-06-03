Director Takayuki Hirao, Studio CLAP, More Pompo: The Cinéphile Staff Reunite for New Anime

Untitled anime currently known under project code "Wasted Chef"

©2020 杉谷庄吾【人間プラモ】／KADOKAWA／ 映画大好きポンポさん製作委員会

announced on Saturday that director, animation studio, character designer, and composerare all reuniting from theanime film (pictured at right) for a new anime work that is currently untitled but known under the project code "Wasted Chef." The anime will be Hirao's first original work.

Hirao will attend the Anime Expo event next month and will attend a screening of Pompo: The Cinéphile and participate in a Q&A session on July 1.

Pompo: The Cinéphile opened in Japan in June 2021. To commemorate its second anniversary, the film will screen at the EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku on June 4-8, with a staff talk included on June 4.

GKIDS screened the film in the U.S. in April 2022, and GKIDS and Shout! Factory released the film digitally and on home video in June 2022.



