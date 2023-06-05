anohana Anime Gets New Stage Play in August

New stage play opens in Tokyo on August 9-15

A new website opened on Friday to announce the new stage play adaptation of anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day anime series, which will run on August 9-15 at the Hakuhinkan Theater in Tokyo. The website also revealed the new stage play's cast and staff.

ANOHANA PROJECT ©舞台「あの花」製作委員会2023

The new and returning cast members include:

Takuya Kawaharada as Jinta "Jintan" Yadomi

Miori Ichikawa as Meiko "Menma" Honma (returning from 2021 stage play)

Nashiko Momotsuki as Naruko "Anaru" Anjō (returning from 2021 stage play)

as Naruko "Anaru" Anjō (returning from 2021 stage play) Ikumi Isaka as Atsumu "Yukiatsu" Matsuyuki

Yuri Komagata as Chiriko "Tsuruko" Tsurumi

as Chiriko "Tsuruko" Tsurumi Yuki Suga as Tetsudō "Poppo" Hisakawa

Masato Ichinose as Satoshi Honma

Ryo Saika as Irène Honma

Mitsu Murata as Manabu Honma

as Manabu Honma Chisa Yokoyama as Tōko Yadomi (returning from 2021 stage play)

as Tōko Yadomi (returning from 2021 stage play) LaSalle Ishii as Atsushi Yadomi

Masafumi Hata is returning from the previous anohana stage play to write the script, and is also directing the play. Tomohisa Sakō of Shо̄nen T is also returning to compose the music. Yoshirō Kataoka and Seiya Keichō are again producing the play.

Pre-sale of tickets will start in late June, and general selling of tickets will start in mid-July.

The anime's first stage play adaptation ran in February 2021.

©ANOHANA PROJECT

The television anime premiered in April 2011, and follows childhood friends who try to reconnect in high school, after drifting apart due to tragedy five years earlier. The series inspired a manga, 2013 film sequel , and 2015 live-action special

Aniplex of America released its English dub of the anime series in a Blu-ray Disc box set in October 2017. The dub began exclusively streaming on Verizon's go90 service that same month. Netflix began streaming the series with the English dub and subtitles in June 2019.

NIS America licensed and released the television anime in 2012 and again in 2013. Aniplex of America partnered with Eleven Arts to screen the film in theaters in the United States, and then released the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in 2012 and also streamed the live-action special. Crunchyroll began streaming the dub in January 2020. Funimation began streaming the series in August 2020.