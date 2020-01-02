Crunchyroll Adds anohana TV Anime's English Dub

Full series begins streaming today at 2:00 p.m. EST

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day television anime series today at 2:00 p.m. EST. The anime will be available in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Jinta Yadomi and his group of childhood friends have become estranged after a tragic accident split them apart. Now in their high school years, a sudden surprise forces each of them to confront their guilt over what happened that day and come to terms with the ghosts of their past.

The 2011 television anime follows childhood friends who try to reconnect in high school, after drifting apart due to tragedy five years earlier. The series inspired a manga, 2013 film sequel, and 2015 live-action special.

Aniplex of America released its English dub of the anime series in a Blu-ray Disc box set in October 2017. The dub began exclusively streaming on Verizon's go90 service that same month. Netflix began streaming the series with the English dub and subtitles this past June.

NIS America licensed and released the television anime in 2012 and again in 2013. Aniplex of America partnered with Eleven Arts to screen the film in theaters in the United States, and then released the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in 2012 and also streamed the live-action special.

Source: Crunchyroll