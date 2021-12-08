anohana Anime Gets Stage Play in February

Play opens in Tokyo on February 2-6

The official Twitter account for the anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day anime series announced on Thursday that the anime is inspiring a stage play that will open on February 2-6 at OWL SPOT in Tokyo. An official website opened, and it revealed the cast and staff.

The cast includes:

Yūki Torigoe as Jinta "Jintan" Yadomi

as Jinta "Jintan" Yadomi Miori Ichikawa as Meiko "Menma" Honma

Nashiko Momotsuki as Naruko "Anaru" Anjō

Tomohisa Sakō as Atsumu "Yukiatsu" Matsuyuki

as Atsumu "Yukiatsu" Matsuyuki Rio Tsubaki as Chiriko "Tsuruko" Tsurumi

Daiki Ise as Tetsudō "Poppo" Hisakawa

as Tetsudō "Poppo" Hisakawa Chisa Yokoyama as Tōko Yadomi

as Tōko Yadomi Kenichi Kobayashi as Atsushi Yadomi

Iori Kotsuji as Satoshi Honma

Kaori Asoh as Irène Honma

Ryunosuke Kawai as Manabu Honma

Masanari Ujikawa is directing the play. Masafumi Hata is writing the screenplay. Tomohisa Sakō of Shо̄nen T is composing the music, and Keiko Ueno is writing the lyrics. Takana Hajiri is in charge of the art. Masafumi Matsumoto is handling the lighting, and Izumi Kо̄da is in charge of sound. Takeshi Kimura is designing the costumes. Keiko Yokoyama is handling hair and makeup. Mie Yamaguchi is the assistant director, and Fumiyuki Sakuraoka is the stage director. S-SIZE is in charge of production, and Alice Co., Ltd. is in charge of advertising. Yoshirō Kataoka and Seiya Keichō are producing the play.

The television anime premiered in April 2011, and follows childhood friends who try to reconnect in high school, after drifting apart due to tragedy five years earlier. The series inspired a manga, 2013 film sequel, and 2015 live-action special.

Aniplex of America released its English dub of the anime series in a Blu-ray Disc box set in October 2017. The dub began exclusively streaming on Verizon's go90 service that same month. Netflix began streaming the series with the English dub and subtitles in June 2019.

NIS America licensed and released the television anime in 2012 and again in 2013. Aniplex of America partnered with Eleven Arts to screen the film in theaters in the United States, and then released the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in 2012 and also streamed the live-action special. Crunchyroll began streaming the dub in January 2020. Funimation began streaming the series in August 2020.