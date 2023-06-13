Konosuba - Love For These Clothes of Desire! PS4, Switch, PC Game Heads West

Trailer reveals adventure game is "coming soon"

PQube announced on Tuesday that it will release 5pb. and MAGES. ' KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! game in the West for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The video lists that the game is "coming soon."

© 5pb., Mages., Natsume Akatsuki, Korone Mishima, PQube

Follow Kazuma and company, as they discover a mysterious "Black Slab" with the ability to create magical outfits that curse the wearer with new, intense desires. The girls must wear each of these outfits and fulfil these desires to break the curse and complete their quest. Are you ready to meet Darkness as a ruthless dominatrix? How about Aqua as a primp and proper goddess? Or Megumin as the proud leader of the Lolita League?

PQube describes the game:

The game revolves around going on quests and gathering materials to make clothes that fulfill the desires of the three main heroines.

The fully-voiced adventure game shipped for PS4 and Switch in Japan in September 2020.

Writer Natsume Akatsuki and illustrator Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba light novel series centers on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

The main novel series ended with the 17th volume in May 2020. Akatsuki also wrote the spinoff novels, and Mishima served as illustrator for the spinoff. Akatsuki launched the spinoff novels in 2014, and the series includes three novels and two sequel series novels.

Yen Press is releasing the original KONOSUBA light novels as well as Masahito Watari 's manga adaptation in English. The company is also releasing the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novels and Kasumi Morino 's manga adaptation in English.

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The television anime of Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series premiered on April 5, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub .

The same staff will also work on KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television anime season of the main KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime.

The franchise also includes more manga and several video games.