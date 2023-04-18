News
KamiKatsu, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Anime Reveal English Dub Casts, Premieres
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dubs for the KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World and Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! anime on Wednesday.
The English cast for KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World includes:
- Austin Tindle as Yukito
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Mitama
- Travis Mullenix as Roy
- Bryn Apprill as Alural
- Lindsay Seidel as Siluril
- Bradley Gareth as Bertrand
- Meli Grant as Clen
- Alex Hom as Ricky
- Chris Guerrero as Soichiro
Additional voices include Rachel Thompson, Tyson Rinehart, Monty Thompson, Bryan Massey, William Ofoegbu, Corey Wilder, Carl G. Brooks, and Matthew Elkins.
Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub with assistant Jill Harris. Jameson Outlaw, CoCoCeaser, and Domonique French are the ADR booth engineers. Gino Palencia is the mix engineer. Tyler Walker is supervising the English script written by Leah Clark. Benjamin Tehrani is handling ADR prep.
The English cast for Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, which features returning members, includes:
- Erica Mendez as Megumin
- Kayli Mills as Yunyun
- Joe J. Thomas as Pucchin/Hyoizaburo
- Dawn M. Bennett as Arnes
- Dorothy Fahn as Yuiyui
- Marissa Lenti as Arue
- Reba Buhr as Wolbach/Funifura
- Jackie Lastra as Komekko
- Ryan Bartley as Dodonko
- Michelle Marie as Nerimaki
- Maureen Price as Poritan
- Jason Marnocha as Headmaster
- Arnie Pantoja as Narrator
Chris Cason is directing the dub at Bang Zoom! Studios. Eric P. Sherman is producing the dub with co-producers Mami Okada and Mio Moroe. Okada is also the casting director. Laura Stahl is writing the script. Jessica Peace and Robert G. Mah are the production managers. Kana Ozaka and April Garner are the production coordinators. Patrick Rodman is the sound supervisor. Ben Harrington is the re-recording mixer and dialogue editor. John Shieh is the Recording Engineer. Ismael Yanez is the audio operations manager. Krystal Holmes and Austin Seuser are the assistant engineers. Kaylyn Saucedo is the video technician. Emily Nicolas is in charge of spotting.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)