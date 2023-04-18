KamiKatsu, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Anime Reveal English Dub Casts, Premieres

Both dubs premiere on Wednesday

©2023 朱白あおい,半月板損傷／ヒーローズ／カミカツ製作委員会

announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dubs for theandanime on Wednesday.

The English cast for KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World includes:

Additional voices include Rachel Thompson , Tyson Rinehart , Monty Thompson , Bryan Massey , William Ofoegbu , Corey Wilder , Carl G. Brooks , and Matthew Elkins .

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub with assistant Jill Harris . Jameson Outlaw , CoCoCeaser, and Domonique French are the ADR booth engineers. Gino Palencia is the mix engineer. Tyler Walker is supervising the English script written by Leah Clark . Benjamin Tehrani is handling ADR prep.

© 2023 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/このすば爆焔製作委員会

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

The English cast for, which features returning members, includes:

Chris Cason is directing the dub at Bang Zoom! Studios. Eric P. Sherman is producing the dub with co-producers Mami Okada and Mio Moroe . Okada is also the casting director. Laura Stahl is writing the script. Jessica Peace and Robert G. Mah are the production managers. Kana Ozaka and April Garner are the production coordinators. Patrick Rodman is the sound supervisor. Ben Harrington is the re-recording mixer and dialogue editor. John Shieh is the Recording Engineer . Ismael Yanez is the audio operations manager. Krystal Holmes and Austin Seuser are the assistant engineers. Kaylyn Saucedo is the video technician. Emily Nicolas is in charge of spotting.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)