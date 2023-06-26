S. California Hotel Workers Union Authorizes Possible Strike as Early as Anime Expo Weekend

UNITE HERE Local 11, Southern California's largest hospitality union, announced on its website on June 9 that its members have voted to authorize a strike at dozens of hotels "as early as July 4th weekend" if an agreement is not reached. The union stated it was calling for a strike amongst 15,000 workers, which would make it "the largest hotel worker strike in modern US industry."

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system. The convention revealed its full guest list this month.

UNITE HERE Local 11's website stated it represents over 32,000 room attendants, cooks, dishwashers, front desk agents, servers, and food service workers, who voted to authorize the strike. The union's key demands include "an immediate $5 an hour wage increase to keep pace with the soaring cost of housing; affordable family healthcare; a pension that will enable workers to retire with security, and a safe and humane workload."

The union voted to authorize the strike after a month of failed negotiations, beginning on April 20, with major hotel employers such as Hyatt, Hilton, Highgate, Accor, IHG, and Marriott.



Source: UNITE HERE Local 11's website