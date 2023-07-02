Viz Media to Publish Manga 1-Shot About Naruto's Father, Release Naruto Shippuden Anime on Blu-ray Disc

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Viz Media announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Sunday that it will publish Masashi Kishimoto 's new one-shot manga featuring Naruto Uzumaki's father Minato Namikaze on July 17.

A new Naruto one-shot by Masashi Kishimoto is on its way! Centered around Naruto's dad, Minato, who placed first in the NARUTOP99 worldwide popularity poll, the chapter will release simultaneously with Japan on Shonen Jump! 🍃 pic.twitter.com/1R19feymxY — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2023

The company also revealed that it will begin releasing the Naruto Shippūden anime on Blu-ray Disc for the first time, starting with the first set of 27 episodes.

After training on the road with Jiraiya of the Sannin, Naruto is back in the Village Hidden in the Leaves, and he's ready to show off his new skills!



Naruto Shippuden, Set 1 releases October 17, 2023 on Blu-ray and Digital. pic.twitter.com/B2mo2i9dn4 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2023

Additionally, Viz Media streamed a trailer for the Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc anime, coming in October.

Drive Shot! ⚽️ Captain Tsubasa Jr. Youth Arc kicks off October 2023! pic.twitter.com/DihzlUcLDH — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2023

This year's 33rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will publish the Naruto one-shot manga on July 18. It will be the first one-shot that Kishimoto has drawn for the magazine in seven years. Kishimoto last drew a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump when he published "Naruto Gaiden ~Michita Tsuki ga Terasu Michi~" (Naruto Side Story ~The Path That the Waxing Moon Illuminates~) in April 2016. Minato Namikaze won the worldwide character popularity poll "Narutop 99" that was held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Naruto franchise earlier this year.

Kishimoto ended his main Naruto manga after 15 years of serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2014. He then wrote the one-volume sequel manga Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring . Kishimoto also worked on the script and character designs, and served as the chief production supervisor on the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- film sequel.

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippūden anime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017.

Four "brand-new" episodes for the original Naruto anime will begin airing in Japan on September 3.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. Viz Media simulcast the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series on Hulu as it aired in Japan, and Crunchyroll also streamed the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video. The anime's "Part I" ended with its 293rd episode on March 26, and "Part II" of the anime has been green-lit.

