Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Premieres for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, My Tiny Senpai Anime

© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

Horimiya -piece-

announced on Thursday and Friday that it will begin streaming the English dubs for the anime on Saturday. The company also revealed that it has begun streaming the second film in the new two-part anime film project for theanimetitled

The English cast for My Tiny Senpai includes:

Additional voices include Ashley Thereon , Irwin Daye , Katie Wetch , and Veronica Laux .

Helena Walstrom is directing the English dub with assistant Kevin D. Thelwell . Jamal Roberson is the lead ADR engineer with assistant Rickey Watkins . Neal Malley is the mix engineer. James Cheek and Hayden Daviau are writing the English script with supervisor Katelyn Barr . Ry McKeand is in charge of ADR prep.



© HERO・萩原ダイスケ/SQUARE ENIX・「ホリミヤ -piece-」製作委員会

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

The English cast for, which features returning members, includes:

Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub with assistants Emi Lo and Paul Cline . Cline is also serving as the ADR engineer. Matt Grounds is the mix engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the English script.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey, link 2, Liam Dempsey, link 3, Joseph Luster)