News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Premieres for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, My Tiny Senpai Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Crunchyroll adds 2nd Free! The Final Stroke film
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday and Friday that it will begin streaming the English dubs for the My Tiny Senpai and Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (Horimiya -piece-) anime on Saturday. The company also revealed that it has begun streaming the second film in the new two-part anime film project for the Free! anime franchise titled Free! The Final Stroke.
Helena Walstrom is directing the English dub with assistant Kevin D. Thelwell. Jamal Roberson is the lead ADR engineer with assistant Rickey Watkins. Neal Malley is the mix engineer. James Cheek and Hayden Daviau are writing the English script with supervisor Katelyn Barr. Ry McKeand is in charge of ADR prep.
The English cast for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, which features returning members, includes:
The English cast for My Tiny Senpai includes:
- Mark Allen Jr. as Shinozaki
- Megan Shipman as Shiori
- Ricco Fajardo as Akina
- Mallorie Rodak as Hayakawa
- KyLeigh Zimmerer as Yamagishi
Additional voices include Ashley Thereon, Irwin Daye, Katie Wetch, and Veronica Laux.
Helena Walstrom is directing the English dub with assistant Kevin D. Thelwell. Jamal Roberson is the lead ADR engineer with assistant Rickey Watkins. Neal Malley is the mix engineer. James Cheek and Hayden Daviau are writing the English script with supervisor Katelyn Barr. Ry McKeand is in charge of ADR prep.
- Marisa Duran as Hori
- Alejandro Saab as Miyamura
- Zeno Robinson as Ishikawa
- Anairis Quiñones as Yoshikawa
- Y. Chang as Iura
- Belsheber Rusape as Sengoku
- Jalitza Delgado as Ayasaki
- Celeste Perez as Kono
- Johnny Yong Bosch as Yanagi
- Bill Butts as Kyosuke
- Gabe Kunda as Yasuda
- Christopher Llewyn Ramirez as Shindo
- Emi Lo as Makoto
- Emily Fajardo as Sota
- Apphia Yu as Sawada
- Mark Allen Jr. as Mizouchi
- Monica Rial as Terashima
- Irwin Daye as Sasaki
Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub with assistants Emi Lo and Paul Cline. Cline is also serving as the ADR engineer. Matt Grounds is the mix engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the English script.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey, link 2, Liam Dempsey, link 3, Joseph Luster)