James Cameron States He Will Work on 'New Alita: Battle Angel Films' in Forbes Interview

Film directorhinted at possible sequels for thefilm in an article that Forbes published on July 8 regarding Cameron putting his California coastal ranch up for sale.

Cameron stated regarding why he is selling the ranch:

And on Avatar, I'm working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I'll be working in Austin, so it just didn't make sense for us anymore.

20th Century Fox opened the Alita: Battle Angel film in early February 2019 in the U.K. and in several countries in Asia before its U.S. debut later that month. The film also opened in Japan in February 2019 and ranked at #2 at the Japanese box office. Disney concluded its acquisition of 21st Century Fox and the 20th Century Fox film studio shortly after that in March 2019. The film later returned to U.S. theaters in October 2020.

The film has earned more than US$400 million worldwide.

The movie stars Rosa Salazar ( Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Man Seeking Woman ) in motion capture as Alita. Robert Rodriguez ( El Mariachi, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, Spy Kids ) directed the film. James Cameron and his Lightstorm Entertainment partner Jon Landau produced the project, and Shutter Island's Laeta Kalogridis co-wrote the script with Cameron.

Yukito Kishiro 's Battle Angel Alita manga ran in Shueisha 's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1995, followed by the 1995-1996 prequel Ashen Victor and the single-volume GUNNM : Other Stories . The story continued in 2001 with the partial retelling Battle Angel Alita: Last Order , which moved to Kodansha 's Evening magazine as the result of an issue between Kishiro and Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine. Battle Angel Alita: Last Order ended in January 2014. Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle then launched in October 2014 and is ongoing.

Source: Forbes (R. Daniel Foster)