The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done Light Novels End Main Story in 2 Volumes

© Shirow Shiratori, Shirabi, SB Creative

The 18th volume of'slight novel series revealed last Thursday that its main story will end in two volumes. In the announcement, Shiratori said the main story will end. However, there are still a lot of stories he wants to write, and he also wants to write some spinoff stories. Shiratori added that he will give his all to write a fierce final battle for the main story's ending.

The novel series' 14th volume, which shipped in Japan in February 2021, launched a new "season" for the story, and also started the last arc of the novels.

Shiratori began releasing the novels under SB Creative 's GA Bunko label in 2015. Shirabi illustrates the novels. Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global is releasing the novels digitally, and it describes the story:

The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! is about a teenage boy named Yaichi Kuzuryuu who happens to be the strongest shogi player in history, holding the top title of “Ryuo” (Dragon King). One fateful day, shogi-loving elementary student, Ai Hinatsuru, appears before him claiming that he promised to be her master. But was such a promise really ever made? Thus began their master and disciple relationship! Who can match their level of intensity and passion for shogi?

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Kazuki and Kogetaokoge also launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2015, and ended it in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in August 2019.

Entergram developed a game for the PlayStation 4 and Switch based on the novels that shipped in December 2020.