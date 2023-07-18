Upotte!! Manga to End After 3 More Volumes

Manga resumed serialization in September last year after 3 years in hiatus

© Kitsune Tennouji, Kadokawa

Manga creatorannounced on his Twitter account on Saturday that hismanga will end with its 17th compiled book volume. Tennouji did not reveal when the volume will ship.

Tennouji added that sales of the manga's 14th volume have not been bad for a manga that had been in hiatus for three years, and that being able to continue the manga has been "like a miracle" for him.

The manga resumed serialization in September 2022, after three years in hiatus since December 2019. The manga's 14th volume, the first since it resumed last year, shipped on May 26.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the manga's anime adaptation, and it describes the story:

Kiss kiss, bang bang! The arms race takes on a startling new development when the arms come with heads, legs, and very feminine bodies attached! Yes, at Seishou Academy every girl is literally a lethal weapon, and they're all gunning for the top shot at getting their own personal serviceman! Needless to say, it's going to be difficult for newly recruited human instructor Genkoku to adjust to working with a living arsenal of high caliber cuties with tricky names like FNC (Funko), M 16A4 (Ichiroku), L85A1 (Eru), and SG 550 (Shigu). Especially since many have hair triggers and there's no bulletproof vest that can stop a really determined co-ed! Genkoku will have to rewrite the operator's manual on student/teacher relationships, and pray that his job description won't include having to field strip and reassemble one of his cadets in the dark. But unfortunately (for him) FNC's already thinking about becoming his personal weapon, and she usually gets what she aims for! et ready for explosive situations, amour-piercing rounds, cheap shots galore and one very shell-shocked homeroom instructor!

Tennouji launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2009, and moved it to Shōnen Ace in April 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in February 2020.The manga inspired a net anime adaptation that debuted streaming on Nico Nico Douga in April 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2014.

Tennouji's other manga titles include Edens BoWy , Orfina , and Orfina SAGA . Edens BoWy inspired a television anime series in 1999, and ADV Films released the anime in North America. CMX Manga published the Orfina manga in English.

Source: Kitsune Tennouji 's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.