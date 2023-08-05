News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Edge of Tomorrow, the live-action film adaptation of writer Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrator Yoshitoshi ABe's All You Need Is Kill novel, aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m., and it earned a 2.7% rating.
Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden, the 30th film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise, aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 1.9% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, July 28 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.2% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yōko Nemu's Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun (Turn to Me Mukai-kun) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 30 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 29 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 30 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 29 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 30 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|July 29 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 29 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|July 30 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
|TBS
|July 27 (Thu)
|23:56
|30 min.
|Pokémon Horizons: The Series
|TV Tokyo
|July 28 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)