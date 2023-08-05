Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 24-30

©原泰久／集英社 ©2022 映画「キングダム」製作委員会

Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e

Kingdom

(To Distant Lands), the second live-action film of'smanga, aired onon Friday, July 28 at 7:56 p.m. and earned a 7.8% rating.

Edge of Tomorrow , the live-action film adaptation of writer Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrator Yoshitoshi ABe 's All You Need Is Kill novel, aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m., and it earned a 2.7% rating.

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the 30th film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 1.9% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, July 28 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.2% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yōko Nemu 's Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun ( Turn to Me Mukai-kun ) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.2% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)