×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action Kingdom II film earns 7.8% rating, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 earns 2.6% rating

fqruv8cagaitvdc
©原泰久／集英社　©2022 映画「キングダム」製作委員会
Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands), the second live-action film of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga, aired on NTV on Friday, July 28 at 7:56 p.m. and earned a 7.8% rating.

Edge of Tomorrow, the live-action film adaptation of writer Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrator Yoshitoshi ABe's All You Need Is Kill novel, aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m., and it earned a 2.7% rating.

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden, the 30th film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise, aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 1.9% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, July 28 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.2% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yōko Nemu's Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun (Turn to Me Mukai-kun) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.2% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 30 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.3
Detective Conan NTV July 29 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 30 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
Doraemon TV Asahi July 29 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.7
One Piece Fuji TV July 30 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.5
MIX Season 2 NTV July 29 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 29 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.1
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi July 30 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.9
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 TBS July 27 (Thu) 23:56 30 min.
2.6
Pokémon Horizons: The Series TV Tokyo July 28 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 17-23
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives