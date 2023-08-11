Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 31-August 6

Gomdori co., Han Hyun-Dong／Mirae N／Jeong Jun-Gyu／Ludens Media ／朝日新聞出版 ©2021東映まんがまつり製作委員会

Theanime film aired onon Monday, July 3 at 4:10 p.m. and it earned a 0.5% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.5% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)