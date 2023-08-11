News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 31-August 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead earns 1.9% rating
The Shinkai no Survival! anime film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, July 3 at 4:10 p.m. and it earned a 0.5% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|August 6 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|August 5 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|August 6 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|August 6 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|August 5 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|August 5 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|August 6 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|August 5 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
|TBS
|August 3 (Thu)
|23:56
|30 min.
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
|TBS
|August 6 (Thu)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|August 5 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|August 5 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
|Pokémon Horizons: The Series
|TV Tokyo
|August 4 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)