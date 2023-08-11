×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 31-August 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead earns 1.9% rating

The Shinkai no Survival! anime film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, July 3 at 4:10 p.m. and it earned a 0.5% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.5% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV August 6 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.8
Detective Conan NTV August 5 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
4.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV August 6 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.4
One Piece Fuji TV August 6 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.9
MIX Season 2 NTV August 5 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.2
Doraemon TV Asahi August 5 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.7
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi August 6 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 5 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 TBS August 3 (Thu) 23:56 30 min.
2.0
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead TBS August 6 (Thu) 17:00 30 min.
1.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E August 5 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E August 5 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.6
Pokémon Horizons: The Series TV Tokyo August 4 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 24-30
