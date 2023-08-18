One Piece Live-Action Series Reveals Main Theme Song

The Witcher's Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli compose "WEALTH FAME POWER" song

The staff for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga revealed and released the lead single "WEALTH FAME POWER" by songwriters, composers, and music producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli ( The Witcher ) on digital platforms. The series' soundtrack will launch on the same day as the show's debut on Netflix on August 31.

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Belousova and Ostinelli commented:

“Wealth Fame Power!” – Gold Roger the legendary dreaded Pirate King, obtained this and everything else the world has to offer. His dying words drove countless souls to the seas in search of his buried treasure. There're many shared similarities between Gold Rogerand the Straw Hat's captain, Monkey D Luffy, their personalities and character traits absolutely match up, so are their music themes. Monkey D Luffy's theme is the main theme of our show. Gold Roger's theme is Luffy's theme reversed. “Wealth Fame Power” opens up with Roger's theme. It's powerful, just like Roger himself, driving, and dynamic. It's a dark, mighty anthem featuring the iconic “musical Jolly Roger” - hurdy-gurdy. As soon as the swords are drawn and the crowd rushes out in search of ONE PIECE , we reverse Roger's theme and introduce Luffy's theme, the main theme of our show. Roger's theme is all about the descending motion since this is the end of the journey for Roger. Luffy's theme, however, is all about the ascending motion since it's the beginning of his exciting adventure toward becoming the King of the Pirates.”

Original creator Oda, who is also serving as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he is "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync." The series will have eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The live-action cast includes:

The Japanese voice actors for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji in the One Piece TV anime will reprise their roles in the Japanese dub . Additionally, Iñaki Godoy and and Taz Skylar will dub Luffy and Sanji, respectively, in Spanish.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

Source: Press release