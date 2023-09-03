SINoALICE Smartphone Game Ends Global Service in November

Image courtesy of Nexon © SQEX

SINoALICE's

Global Twitter announced on Friday the global edition of the mobile game will end service on November 15. The game's Japanese Twitter account and website has not made any similar announcement about that version ending.

Players with unused in-game currency of Twilight Crystals will be able to request a refund through the app. Items purchased using the paid currency will not be refunded.

The full schedule until end of service is:

2023.09.01 8:00 (UTC): Purchase of in-app currency Twilight Crystals for iOS and Android discontinued

2023.11.15 5:00 (UTC): Acceptance of refund requests for remaining balance of unused Paid Twilight Crystals for iOS and Android begins

2023.11.15 5:00 (UTC): End of Service / App no longer distributed on App Store and Google Play

2023.11.15 5:00 (UTC): Use of in-app currency Twilight Crystals for iOS and Android discontinued

Square Enix ended service of the game for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in November 2022 with a unique ending that forced players to log out forever after they cleared it.

Square Enix released the SINoALICE smartphone action role-playing game for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Pokelabo Inc. launched an English global version in July 2020. The English version is available worldwide except in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

Nexon Korea Corporation, who was the global developer for the game previously, describes SINoALICE :

SINoALICE is a chilling retelling of classic fairy tale within an unsettling dark fantasy world inspired by the game's creative director, Yokō Tarō ( NieR: Automata ). The game follows several popular fairy tale heroes as they work together to navigate perilous lands, battle menacing enemies and solve mind-bending puzzles to resurrect the storytellers that created them.

Yokō Tarō , Takuto Aoki , himiko , and Jino adapted the game into the SINoALICE (manga) starting in 2019. Volume 5 shipped in October 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the series in English.

Source: SINoALICE's Global Twitter account via Siliconera