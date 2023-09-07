MyDearest Reveals New Brazen Blaze Multiplayer Shooter Game with Closed Alpha Test

Registration for game's closed alpha test starts on Thursday until September 24

VR developer MyDearest Inc. announced on Thursday its latest multiplayer VR game titled Brazen Blaze , and streamed a trailer announcing the game's closed alpha test. Registration for the alpha test starts on Thursday until September 24 (PST) on the company's Discord server.

Image courtesy of MyDearest

The 3v3 "smack and shoot" VR game is scheduled to launch in major VR platforms in 2024. The game will also get a release on PC via Steam .

MyDearest describes the game:

For years, gamers have asked themselves whether they're bad enough dudes to save the president, but Brazen Blaze aims a little higher and asks if you're a bad enough dude to be the president. In the anarcho-capitalist world of Brazen Blaze , the only thing keeping society from slipping into a complete dystopia is an international fighting tournament to determine the President of the world. Contestants travel the globe to duke it out in locations evocative of the real world.

The game features 3v3 online multiplayer battles, with multiple unique characters that have their own special attacks. Players must dash, jump, grapple, shoot, and punch using powerful gauntlets to force opponents off the stage and win.

MyDearest launched ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift in December 2020, then launched it on SteamVR on February 2021 and PlayStation VR on April 2021. Sekai Project and MyDearest's Tokyo Chronos game launched for Oculus and Vive via Steam in March 2019, and then launched physically and digitally for PlayStation VR in August 2019 in Japan. Sekai Games also released the game for PS VR in August 2019.

The company's most recent release is IzanagiGames ' DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate virtual reality game. The game's first episode launched for Meta Quest 2 in September 2022. It launched for PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for the PlayStation 5 console, on February 22. The game's Campfire crowdfunding campaign reached its goal of 4 million yen (about US$35,000) in four minutes when it launched in October 2021.

MyDearest describes itself as “VR startup specifying in planning and development.” Former Editor-in-Chief of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Kazuma Miki ( A Certain Magical Index , Sword Art Online editor) is an adviser at the company.