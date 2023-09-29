Cat's Eye Manga Gets Stage Play Set in Meiji Era in February 2024

©北条司/コアミックス1981

Meiji The Cat's Eye

The Meijiza theater in Tokyo announced on Friday that it will put on a stage play adaptation of'smanga titledfrom February 6 through March 3, 2024. The stage play will be the final performance commemorating the 150th anniversary of the theater.

Masahiko Kawahara is directing the play and Udai Kawasaki is writing the script. The play will star Norika Fujiwara , Ayame Gōriki , and Reiko Takashima . The stage play will take place in the Meiji era and will tell an original story.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.

The franchise most recently inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted on January 27 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

A live-action French series based on the manga will have eight 52-minute episodes. The series will take place in modern day 2023. Filming is scheduled to start this fall.



Sources: Meijiza, Comic Natalie