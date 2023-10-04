Manchuria Opium Squad Manga Goes On 1-Month Break

Image via Amazon Japan © Tsukasa Monma, Shikako, Kodansha

This year's 44th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Tsukasa Monma and Shikako 's Manchuria Opium Squad manga will take a one month hiatus due to the artist Shikako 's health, starting with the current issue. The series will return to serialization in the 50th issue on November 13.

Kodansha publishes the series in English on the K manga app and describes the story:

"Here in Manchuria, the cheapest thing you'll find is a person's life." In 1937, Isamu Higata is sent to the Japan-controlled Chinese puppet state of Manchukuo to serve in its standing army. After losing sight in his right eye during battle, he's banished to an agricultural facility where he's constantly abused by the commanding officers. Then, in a dusty corner, he discovers a field of poppies, the raw materials for opium. In order to raise money for his seriously ill mother, Isamu decides to produce the illicit drug - a choice that sends his future and the fate of all Manchuria into directions unknown.

Monma and Shikako launched the series in Kodansha 's Comic Days magazine from April 2020 to September 2021. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine later that month, with the 43rd issue of 2021. Kodansha shipped the 14th compiled book volume on September 6.