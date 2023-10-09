Toei's Chinese Subsidiary Produces MogMog Planet Game's Animated Series

Toei Animation 's Chinese subsidiary in Shanghai is producing a new animated series of shorts titled MogMog Planet , based on the mobile puzzle game of the same name. The show premiered in China on social media platforms on September 1 and in Japan on YouTube on October 4.

©︎MOGMOG PLANET COMMITTEE

The show takes place in the not-so-distant-future on earth, and follows animals who have overcome extinction through the evolution of their jaws. The show has two animation styles: a more realistic, albeit animated style, and a more exaggerated and super-deformed "cute" style.

Ryōsuke Aoike ( Kaiju Step Wandabada , Spicy Candy , ABCiee Working Diary , Akindo Sei Little Peso ) is directing the series. Character creator Shо̄ta Mori is supervising. TIME and Real Coffee Entertainment are also producing.

The Toei Animation (Shanghai) subsidiary produced the original musical animation titled Spicy Candy on SNS platforms for short videos in China and Japan in February. Aoike directed the work. Toei plans to distribute Spicy Candy globally, starting with its multilingual development.

Toei Animation 's Shanghai subsidiary and Tencent Video, a video distribution division of Tencent Group, are producing a remake of the 1979 television anime Hana no Ko Lunlun ( Lunlun the Flower Child ).