HIDIVE Adds Blade and Soul Anime on October 27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
HIDIVE describes the anime:
The beautiful assassin Alka is on the run from the Empire after being accused of murdering her own master. Now, Alka must find and kill her master's true murderer— the demonic woman known as Jin Valel. And while Alka dodges blades and bounty hunters, she must also decide whether or not she will abide by her slain master's last wish: that she leaves the life of an assassin behind.
The anime premiered in April 2014. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015, and will release it again on Blu-ray Disc next week on October 24.
Hiroshi Hamasaki (Steins;Gate, Texhnolyze) and Hiroshi Takeuchi (Bodacious Space Pirates chief animation director) directed the anime at studio GONZO from scripts by Atsuhiro Tomioka (Inazuma Eleven, Pokémon XY). Eri Nagata (Leviathan: The Last Defense, Psycho-Pass sub-character design) adapted Hyung-Tae Kim's game character designs for animation and served as chief animation director. Mimimeme MIMI performed the anime's opening theme song "Sayonara Usotsuki," while LEGO BIG MORL performed the anime's ending theme, “RAINBOW."
Source: HIDIVE