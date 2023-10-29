×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 16-22

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Bros. Wonder sells 638,634 copies in 1st 3 days

Japan's Game Ranking: October 16-22

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20 638,634 638,634
2 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20 77,348 77,348
3 NSw Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6 10,554 54,264
4 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 10,208 922,606
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,305 5,520,260
6 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,260 5,163,082
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 4,923 3,291,621
8 NSw Detective Pikachu Returns Nintendo October 6 4,718 106,605
9 NSw Sonic Superstars Sega October 17 4,128 4,128
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,615 5,308,529
11 NSw World of Horror Playism October 19 3,100 3,100
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,993 4,127,668
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,968 1,320,610
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 2,964 1,877,906
15 NSw EA Sports FC 24 Electronic Arts September 29 2,937 29,983
16 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,616 7,547,824
17 NSw Pikmin 1+2 Nintendo September 22 2,471 40,910
18 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,459 1,190,945
19 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,342 3,480,827
20 PS5 EA Sports FC 24 Electronic Arts September 29 2,076 26,550

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 9-15
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives