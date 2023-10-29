News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 16-22
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Bros. Wonder sells 638,634 copies in 1st 3 days
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20
|638,634
|638,634
|2
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20
|77,348
|77,348
|3
|NSw
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6
|10,554
|54,264
|4
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|10,208
|922,606
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,305
|5,520,260
|6
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,260
|5,163,082
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|4,923
|3,291,621
|8
|NSw
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Nintendo
|October 6
|4,718
|106,605
|9
|NSw
|Sonic Superstars
|Sega
|October 17
|4,128
|4,128
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,615
|5,308,529
|11
|NSw
|World of Horror
|Playism
|October 19
|3,100
|3,100
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,993
|4,127,668
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,968
|1,320,610
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|2,964
|1,877,906
|15
|NSw
|EA Sports FC 24
|Electronic Arts
|September 29
|2,937
|29,983
|16
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,616
|7,547,824
|17
|NSw
|Pikmin 1+2
|Nintendo
|September 22
|2,471
|40,910
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,459
|1,190,945
|19
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,342
|3,480,827
|20
|PS5
|EA Sports FC 24
|Electronic Arts
|September 29
|2,076
|26,550
Source: Famitsu