News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Switch version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20
|163,176
|801,810
|2
|NSw
|Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
|Konami
|October 24
|19,330
|19,330
|3
|PS5
|Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
|Konami
|October 24
|13,717
|13,717
|4
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20
|12,509
|89,857
|5
|NSw
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6
|9,150
|63,414
|6
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|7,932
|930,538
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,149
|5,168,231
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|4,763
|5,525,023
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|4,371
|3,295,992
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,264
|5,311,793
|11
|NSw
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Nintendo
|October 6
|3,031
|109,636
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,861
|4,130,529
|13
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,812
|3,483,639
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|2,558
|1,880,464
|15
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,385
|1,322,995
|16
|NSw
|EA Sports FC 24
|Electronic Arts
|September 29
|2,316
|32,299
|17
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,271
|1,193,216
|18
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,213
|7,550,037
|19
|NSw
|Pikmin 1+2
|Nintendo
|September 22
|1,951
|42,861
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,787
|1,175,630
Source: Famitsu