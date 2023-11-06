×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Switch version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: October 16-22

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20 163,176 801,810
2 NSw Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Konami October 24 19,330 19,330
3 PS5 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Konami October 24 13,717 13,717
4 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20 12,509 89,857
5 NSw Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6 9,150 63,414
6 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 7,932 930,538
7 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,149 5,168,231
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 4,763 5,525,023
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 4,371 3,295,992
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,264 5,311,793
11 NSw Detective Pikachu Returns Nintendo October 6 3,031 109,636
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,861 4,130,529
13 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,812 3,483,639
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 2,558 1,880,464
15 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,385 1,322,995
16 NSw EA Sports FC 24 Electronic Arts September 29 2,316 32,299
17 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,271 1,193,216
18 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,213 7,550,037
19 NSw Pikmin 1+2 Nintendo September 22 1,951 42,861
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,787 1,175,630

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 16-22
