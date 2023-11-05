Ojarumaru Anime Gets 5-Episode 'Genji Series' About Tale of Genji

NHK announced on Monday that the Ojarumaru ( Prince Mackaroo ) anime will have a "Genji Series" of five episodes that will focus on the story of The Tale of Genji ( Genji Monogatari ) Japanese classic story by Murasaki Shikibu . The episodes will air on November 8, 15, 22, and 29, and December 6.

© 犬丸りん・NHK・NEP

Kensho Ono will play Ojaru Genji. Kazuya Ichijō will play Genji's friend Ao no Chūjō.

The Ojarumaru series centers on a Heian era prince who travels to the Enma world and steals King Enma's scepter. He makes his escape by accidentally arriving in the present day, in Moonlight Town. Ojarumaru befriends the town's residents as he escapes the minions that King Enma sends after him to retrieve his scepter.

The show's 26th series premiered on April 3, and is still currently airing.

Ojarumaru began with a manga series by Rin Inumaru that ran in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine. The anime series launched in 1998. The franchise inspired a live-action special in 2017.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie