Meca Tanaka's Asa made Matemasen! Manga Ends in February

Love comedy launched in 2017

Image via Amazon Japan © Meca Tanaka, Hakusensha

The January issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine revealed on Tuesday that Meca Tanaka 's Asa made Matemasen! manga will end in the March issue, which goes on sale on February 5. The final chapter will be 40 pages and feature a color illustration.

The manga's story centers on Junpei, an editor for a seinen manga magazine. He secretly has a crush on Yūko, a rival editor at another company who is known as a flawless beauty. They both deal with a difficult creator and his unreasonable demands. Junpei and Yūko's manga work brings them closer together in this "classic work love" story.

The series debuted in Hakusensha 's Ane LaLa magazine and serialized irregularly until the magazine ceased publication in September 2017. Hakushensa released the manga's third compiled book volume in September 2021. The series briefly entered a hiatus in 2020, but resumed serialization in September 2020.

Tanaka serialized The Young Master's Revenge manga in LaLa from 2014 until July 2017. Viz Media released all four volumes of the manga in North America. Tokyopop published Tanaka's Pearl Pink manga in North America, and Viz Media published her Meteor Prince manga. CMX Manga published Tanaka's Omukae desu. manga, which inspired a live-action television series in 2016.

