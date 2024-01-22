Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Adds Young Gaara as 38th DLC Character

Character is 2nd in 7th season pass

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

This year's eighth issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that the character Gaara (Young Version) is included in the 38th overall DLC for the seventh season pass of thegame. The game's 38th DLC will launch "soon."

The character is the second of three characters in the game's seventh season pass, which debuted in November 2023. The first character in the season was Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Progression).

The game's sixth season pass debuted in April 2023 with a theme of "Chronicle." The characters in the season include Minato Namikaze (Reanimation), Obito Uchiha (Ten Tails Jinchuriki), and Kaguya Otsutsuki.

The fifth season pass added five new characters to the game with a theme of "Legacy." The characters in the season include: Madara Uchiha (Six Paths), Temari, Konohamaru Sarutobi (from Boruto), and Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode), and Isshiki Ōtsutsuki.

The fourth season pass focused on the theme of "regeneration" and it included the following characters: Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War, Nagato (Edo Tensei form), Itachi (Edo Tensei form), Sasuke Uchiha (Final Battle), and Kawaki.

The game's third season pass included: Kakashi Hatake (with both eyes Sharingan), Neji Hyūga, Shisui Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle), and Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Form).

The game's second season pass included: Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Ohnoki, Killer Bee, Sasuke Uchiha (from Boruto), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi, and Naruto Uzumaki (as the Seventh Hokage in the Boruto anime and manga).

The game's first season pass included: Jiraiya, Sarutobi, Orochimaru, Minato Namikaze, Tobirama Senju, Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band performs the game's theme song "Signal."

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 8





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.