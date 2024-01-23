Princess Peach: Showtime! Game's Trailer Reveals New Transformations

Peach gets Ninja, Cowgirl transformations

Nintendo began streaming a new trailer for its Princess Peach: Showtime! game. The video reveals Peach's new Ninja and Cowgirl transformations. It also previews the Swordfighter, Detective, Patissiere, and Kung Fu transformations.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on March 22.

Nintendo describes the game:

The wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch have taken over the Sparkle Theater, and now it's up to Peach and the theater's guardian Stella to save the play––and the day! Peach can transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities to face off against the Sour Bunch.

Nintendo released another game about Peach titled Super Princess Peach for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2005 and in the West in 2006.

