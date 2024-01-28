Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novels Listed as Ending in 16th Volume

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Isekai Tensei no Bōkensha

Amazon is listing thatand illustrator's) light novel series will end in the 16th volume. The 15th and 16th volumes will both release on April 10.

Kenichi began serializing the story on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in January 2015, and ended it there in July 2023. Mag Garden published the first print volume with illustrations by Nem in February 2019.

J-Novel Club is releasing the the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

After waking up at his own funeral, Tenma Otori gets a second chance at life when a god from another world presents him with an enticing offer: if Tenma agrees to be reincarnated in order to save their dying world, the gods will bestow cheat abilities upon him. Tenma accepts, and is reborn in a lush fantasy world filled with demi-humans, magic spells and items, monsters, mysterious forests, and more! As he grows, more of his gods-given powers and abilities—including his unique power to befriend adorable monsters like slimes and baby wolves—are revealed to his adoptive parents, two former master adventurers, and his grandfather, a famous wizard. But one fateful day, three mysterious strangers shatter the tranquility of Tenma's village by trying to kidnap him, and that's where Tenma's adventure really begins...

J-Novel Club is also releasing Bancha Shibano 's manga adaptation in English. Shibano launched the manga adaptation on Mag Garden 's MAGCOMI website in May 2018 and it is ongoing.

